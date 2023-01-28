GALLERY: Wigan Athletic: Day one under Shaun Maloney
Our photographer Bernard Platt was at Christopher Park to capture these fabulous pics of Shaun Maloney’s first day as manager of Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
8 minutes ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 7:48pm
1. Will Keane and Shaun Maloney chew the fat
Day one of the Wigan Athletic era under Shaun Maloney
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Shaun Maloney
3. Shaun Maloney keeps an eye on Jack Whatmough
4. Graham Barrow with club doctor Jonathan Tobin
