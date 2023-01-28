News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic: Day one under Shaun Maloney

Our photographer Bernard Platt was at Christopher Park to capture these fabulous pics of Shaun Maloney’s first day as manager of Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Kendrick
8 minutes ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 7:48pm

Up the ‘Tics!

1. Will Keane and Shaun Maloney chew the fat

Day one of the Wigan Athletic era under Shaun Maloney

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Shaun Maloney

Day one of the Wigan Athletic era under Shaun Maloney

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Shaun Maloney keeps an eye on Jack Whatmough

Day one of the Wigan Athletic era under Shaun Maloney

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Graham Barrow with club doctor Jonathan Tobin

Day one of the Wigan Athletic era under Shaun Maloney

Photo: Bernard Platt

