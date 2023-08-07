GALLERY: Wigan Athletic FA Cup-winning hero James McArthur hangs up his boots
As James McArthur announces his retirement at the age of 35, we look back at some of his greatest moments as a Wigan Athletic player.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 19:45 BST
1. LATICS LEGEND JAMES McARTHUR CALLS IT QUITS AT 35
Thanks for the memories! Photo: Getty
Facing Manchester United Photo: Getty
On the receiving end off Joey Barton Photo: Getty
Falling foul of the official Photo: Getty