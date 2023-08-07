News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic FA Cup-winning hero James McArthur hangs up his boots

As James McArthur announces his retirement at the age of 35, we look back at some of his greatest moments as a Wigan Athletic player.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 19:45 BST

Farewell to a legend!

Thanks for the memories!

1. LATICS LEGEND JAMES McARTHUR CALLS IT QUITS AT 35

Thanks for the memories! Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Facing Manchester United

2. LATICS LEGEND JAMES McARTHUR CALLS IT QUITS AT 35

Facing Manchester United Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
On the receiving end off Joey Barton

3. LATICS LEGEND JAMES McARTHUR CALLS IT QUITS AT 35

On the receiving end off Joey Barton Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Falling foul of the official

4. LATICS LEGEND JAMES McARTHUR CALLS IT QUITS AT 35

Falling foul of the official Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:James McArthur