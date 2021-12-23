Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players

GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans rewarded at Christmas

Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 1:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:38 pm

Lovely gesture...

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

1.

Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players

Photo: Bp

Photo Sales

2.

Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players

Photo: Bp

Photo Sales

3.

Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players

Photo: Bp

Photo Sales

4.

Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players

Photo: Bp

Photo Sales
Oxford
Next Page
Page 1 of 2