GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans rewarded at Christmas

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20
1.
Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players
Photo: Bp
2.
Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players
Photo: Bp
3.
Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players
Photo: Bp
4.
Wigan Athletic supporters who made the long trip to Oxford last weekend were greeted on arrival by chief executive Mal Brannigan, who handed over Christmas cards signed by the players
Photo: Bp