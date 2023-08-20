GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans see their team storm to victory in local derby triumph

Wigan fans were jubilant after their 4-0 demolition of table-topping Bolton Wanderers.
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the away end to get all the best shots from Wigan Athletic's trip to Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday.
19th Aug 2023 Wigan Athletic v Bolton
Latics fans at Bolton.
Pic: BP Photo: Bernard Platt
