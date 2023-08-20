News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans see their team storm to victory in local derby triumph

Wigan fans were jubilant after their 4-0 demolition of table-topping Bolton Wanderers.
By Alan Weston
Published 20th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the away end to get all the best shots from Wigan Athletic's trip to Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday.

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP

Latics fans at Bolton. Pic: BP Photo: Bernard Platt

