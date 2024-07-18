GALLERY: Wigan Athletic hit week four of pre-season training hard at Christopher Park
Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Our snapper Bernard Platt has been down to Christopher Park to see how Shaun Maloney’s Wigan Athletic squad has been continuing its preparations for the new campaign.
1. LATICS IN TRAINING
Shaun Maloney Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS IN TRAINING
Chris Sze Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS IN TRAINING
Elijah Igiebon Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS IN TRAINING
Sam Tickle Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.