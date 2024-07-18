GALLERY: Wigan Athletic hit week four of pre-season training hard at Christopher Park

By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Our snapper Bernard Platt has been down to Christopher Park to see how Shaun Maloney’s Wigan Athletic squad has been continuing its preparations for the new campaign.

Up the Tics!

Shaun Maloney

1. LATICS IN TRAINING

Shaun Maloney Photo: Bernard Platt

Chris Sze

2. LATICS IN TRAINING

Chris Sze Photo: Bernard Platt

Elijah Igiebon

3. LATICS IN TRAINING

Elijah Igiebon Photo: Bernard Platt

Sam Tickle

4. LATICS IN TRAINING

Sam Tickle Photo: Bernard Platt

