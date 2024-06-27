GALLERY: Wigan Athletic players start the ball work at Christopher Park!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 16:08 BST
Our man Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand at Christopher Park this week as Wigan Athletic’s players returned to training – and were getting to grips with the EFL’s new matchballs...

Up the Tics!

.

1. Latics back on the grass at Christopher Park!

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. Latics back on the grass at Christopher Park!

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. Latics back on the grass at Christopher Park!

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Latics back on the grass at Christopher Park!

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:TICsEFL