GALLERY: Wigan Athletic: Seasonal player ratings so far!
Paul Kendrick uses the international break to assess the Wigan Athletic squad and delivers his report card at the quarter mark of the campaign...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
1. SAM TICKLE (14 appearances): 8/10
A tougher last few weeks but fully justified the decision to hand him the No.1 jersey on the eve of the campaign Photo: BP
2. OMAR REKIK (5 appearances) 6/10
Still not quite settled back into his second spell at the club, although has underlined his versatility Photo: BP
3. SEAN CLARE (12 appearances) 6.5/10
Solid beginning to his Latics career despite lack of a pre-season, possibly showed signs of fatigue in recent weeks Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE HUGHES (13 appearances, 2 goals) 8/10
Leader of the backline at just 19, has barely put a foot wrong and a big threat from set-pieces Photo: BP