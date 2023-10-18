News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

GALLERY: Wigan Athletic: Seasonal player ratings so far!

Paul Kendrick uses the international break to assess the Wigan Athletic squad and delivers his report card at the quarter mark of the campaign...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST

Scores on the doors!

A tougher last few weeks but fully justified the decision to hand him the No.1 jersey on the eve of the campaign

1. SAM TICKLE (14 appearances): 8/10

A tougher last few weeks but fully justified the decision to hand him the No.1 jersey on the eve of the campaign Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Still not quite settled back into his second spell at the club, although has underlined his versatility

2. OMAR REKIK (5 appearances) 6/10

Still not quite settled back into his second spell at the club, although has underlined his versatility Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Solid beginning to his Latics career despite lack of a pre-season, possibly showed signs of fatigue in recent weeks

3. SEAN CLARE (12 appearances) 6.5/10

Solid beginning to his Latics career despite lack of a pre-season, possibly showed signs of fatigue in recent weeks Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Leader of the backline at just 19, has barely put a foot wrong and a big threat from set-pieces

4. CHARLIE HUGHES (13 appearances, 2 goals) 8/10

Leader of the backline at just 19, has barely put a foot wrong and a big threat from set-pieces Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page