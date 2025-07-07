.placeholder image
.

GALLERY: Wigan Athletic squad gets down to work in the Spanish sunshine

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:54 BST
Here are the best pics from Wigan Athletic’s warm weather training camp in the Spanish resort of Campoamor.

Thirsty work!

.

1. LATICS GET TO WORK IN CAMPOAMOR

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS GET TO WORK IN CAMPOAMOR

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS GET TO WORK IN CAMPOAMOR

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS GET TO WORK IN CAMPOAMOR

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice