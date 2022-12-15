News you can trust since 1853
Christmas arrives early at Hope School thanks to Tendayi Darikwa and Max Power

Gallery: Wigan Athletic stars spread festive cheer at Hope School

Wigan Athletic duo Max Power and Tendayi Darikwa were on hand to spread some festive cheer at Hope School on Wednesday to the delight of the students...

By Paul Kendrick
5 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:07pm

1. Latics at Hope School 1.jpg

Max Power with a Hope School student

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Latics at Hope School 6.jpg

Tendayi Darikwa with Hope School students

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Latics at Hope School 2.jpg

Max Power with a Hope School student

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Latics at Hope School 4.jpg

An excited Hope School student

Photo: Bernard Platt

