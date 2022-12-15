Gallery: Wigan Athletic stars spread festive cheer at Hope School

Christmas arrives early at Hope School thanks to Tendayi Darikwa and Max Power
Wigan Athletic duo Max Power and Tendayi Darikwa were on hand to spread some festive cheer at Hope School on Wednesday to the delight of the students...
By Paul Kendrick
5 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:07pm
1. Latics at Hope School 1.jpg
Max Power with a Hope School student
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Latics at Hope School 6.jpg
Tendayi Darikwa with Hope School students
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Latics at Hope School 4.jpg
An excited Hope School student
Photo: Bernard Platt