Wigan Athletic's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United will be a reunion for half of the FA Youth Cup squad from four years ago that lost narrowly at Old TraffordWigan Athletic's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United will be a reunion for half of the FA Youth Cup squad from four years ago that lost narrowly at Old Trafford
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic youngsters aiming to make up for Old Trafford heartache against Manchester United

It’s almost four years since Wigan Athletic’s Under-18s pushed Manchester United all the way in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford...and half a dozen of them will be looking for revenge as the two clubs meet again in the FA Cup third round next Monday...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Jan 2024, 21:04 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 21:34 GMT

Up the Tics!

The Latics players get ready for the big game

1. LATICS YOUNGSTERS READY FOR UNITED RETURN

The Latics players get ready for the big game Photo: Getty

Coach Nick Chadwick oversees the warm-up

2. LATICS YOUNGSTERS READY FOR UNITED RETURN

Coach Nick Chadwick oversees the warm-up Photo: BP

Sam Tickle goes through his warm-up

3. LATICS YOUNGSTERS READY FOR UNITED RETURN

Sam Tickle goes through his warm-up Photo: BP

The crowd gets ready for the action

4. LATICS YOUNGSTERS READY FOR UNITED RETURN

The crowd gets ready for the action Photo: BP

