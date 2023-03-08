News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic's trip to West Brom through our lens

Our photographer Bernard Platt was in and amongst the Latics fans during Tuesday night’s trip to West Brom – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

By Paul Kendrick
48 minutes ago

Up the Tics!

Latics fans at West Brom

1. West Brom (a)

Latics fans at West Brom

Photo: Bernard Platt

Rebecca Welch had a fine game with the whistle at West Brom

2. westbrompic1.jpg

Rebecca Welch had a fine game with the whistle at West Brom

Photo: Bernard Platt

Tom Pearce added a spark when he appeared off the bench

3. West Brom (a)

Tom Pearce added a spark when he appeared off the bench

Photo: Bernard Platt

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa salutes the travelling fans at the end

4. West Brom (a)

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa salutes the travelling fans at the end

Photo: Bernard Platt

West BromTICs