Gavin Massey on being Wigan Athletic's man for all occasions

The 29-year-old was utilised in a right-wing-back role at Rotherham on Friday night.

And his experience - as well as engine - helped Latics keep it tight at the back, as well as proving a threat to the league leaders.

Having spent most of his career in the forward positions, Massey says it's a change - but not an unwelcome one.

Gavin Massey in action at Rotherham

“I've been switching my roles around this season, and I'm comfortable playing wherever the gaffer wants me to play," he said.

"Today that was right wing back and I feel like I did a job for the team.

“It was important to try and get forward when I could and cover defensively too.

"It’s not new to me but it was a good battle, I enjoyed it and the boys can hold their heads up high.

“It is important to have the manager’s trust - you earn that trust over time and I have worked with the gaffer for years now.

"Wherever he wants me to play – whether that’s up front, goalkeeper! – I’ll do it.”

Latics took the game to Rotherham, and deservedly led at the break through Stephen Humphrys' brilliant goal.

And although the Millers levelled through Ollie Rathbone with 15 minutes left, it was definitely a point gained for the visitors.

“In the first half, there was a bit more quality to the match," Massey added.

“I thought we took control and deserved our goal, and probably deserved another to go in.

“To go in at 1-0 was deserved. In the second half, it was always going to be like that.

"We’re top and second for a reason and no one wants to lose ground.

“They are at home and they had their fans backing them and we had ours, but it was always going to be a tough half.

“It’s disappointing to concede the goal but we haven’t lost any ground on where we want to be. It’s a point gained and we’ve picked up seven points in the last week.

“We’ve got two big games next week and we keep going.”