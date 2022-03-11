Goal race for Wigan Athletic duo!

The 29-year-old heads into this weekend's shoot-out at MK Dons with 17 league goals to his name.

That's five behind Sunderland's Ross Stewart in the standings - but Keane, and Latics, have played three games fewer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Keane and Callum Lang

And he admits he is keeping tabs on the individual leaderboard as well as the overall ladder.

"It's something I am aware of, and I'm not too far off the top," he said.

"It's obviously a great incentive for me, and if I could get nearer to the top, it would only be good for the team as a whole.

"Ultimately, though, individual awards come very much secondary to the success of the team."

Keane has 18 goals in all competitions, with strike partner Callum Lang on 15.

And the Ireland international credits Lang for helping him record the best return of his career.

"With Cal, he's one of those players who can pick up the ball and create something out of nothing," Keane added.

"He's been out on the right for a lot of the season, but he also gets into the right areas to create and score goals.

"He's just a great player to play alongside - when I get the ball, he's always looking to make a run, and vice versa.

"Fortunately we've both been among the goals this season, and hopefully we can keep that going.