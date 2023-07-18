Goalkeeper completes Championship move after Wigan Athletic exit
Jamie Jones has signed a one-year contract with Championship outfit Middlesbrough 24 hours after confirming his departure from Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 20:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 20:26 BST
The 34-year-old reluctantly called time on his six-year stay at the DW Stadium, with boss Shaun Maloney having to slash the budget following relegation to League One and a change in ownership.
Jones’ arrival will help to redress the balance of goalkeepers on Teesside, with Zach Hemming (St Mirren), Sol Brynn (Leyton Orient) and Liam Roberts (Barnsley) having been loaned out this summer.