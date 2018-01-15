Gossip: Arsenal keen on Mkhitaryan move?

Monday’s football stories link Gunners with United attacker....

The Guardian: Arsenal are keen to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of any deal that takes Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.

The Sun: The Gunners, along with Chelsea, are interested in Watford’s Richarlison.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea are keen to sign a striker this month with a loan move for West Ham United’s Andy Carroll still a possibility.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United are ready to hand David de Gea a new contract to keep him at the club for the rest of his career.

The Sun: Swansea City will make a club record £25m bid for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro but face competition from Fenerbahce.

The Guardian: Crystal Palace are hoping to complete a £15m move for Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar.

The Sun: Palace are also in talks to sign Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowksi.

Daily Mail: Paul Lambert has emerged as a contender to take over as Stoke City manager.