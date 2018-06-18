Gossip: Chelsea braced for Manchester United approach?

Monday’s transfer rumours link Brazilian forward with Old Trafford switch.....

Daily Mail: Manchester United are preparing a £60m summer bid for Chelsea’s Willian.

Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace want Jack Wilshere, who will not be a guaranteed starter under new Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Napoli are targeting a loan move for Gunners keeper Petr Cech.

The Sun: Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir has been offered to Premier League clubs for £66m following the collapse of his move to Liverpool.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Liverpool and Chelsea still have a chance of signing Roma keeper Alisson as his Real Madrid move is not confirmed.

Daily Mirror: Lazio will not accept less than £35m from West Ham United for Felipe Anderson as they have to pay Santos 20 per cent of any fee.

Daily Mail: Leicester City are closing in on the signing of Norwich City midfielder James Maddison after a £24m bid was accepted.