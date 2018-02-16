Gossip: Real Madrid to become a Pog owner?

Friday’s football rumours claim Spaniards will move for Old Trafford midfielder....

The Sun: Real Madrid will make a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba but will need to offer more than £120m.

Daily Telegraph: On the other hand, Pogba is committed to working through any differences of opinion with United boss Jose Mourinho.

Corriere dello Sport: Mauro Icardi’s wife and representative is in talks to try and agree a deal for the Inter Milan striker to move to Old Trafford.

The Sun: Joe Hart is ready to leave Manchester City this summer and move abroad after being dropped while on loan at West Ham United.

Daily Mirror: John Terry wants to return to Chelsea in a coaching role.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool may abandon their pursuit of Roma keeper Alisson and stick with Loris Karius.

ESPN: Tottenham Hotspur are considering activating an option to extend Erik Lamela’s contract by a year.