Groundstaff get stuck in as maintenance work on Wigan Athletic playing surface begins

Work is already under way to ensure the playing surface at Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium is in perfect condition for the start of next season.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th May 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read

The tractors were in on Monday morning, with the groundstaff facing a race against time to fit all of the annual maintenance into a short time frame.

Wigan Athletic 'board and staff restructure' on way after wages finally paid.
There is a six-week window for all of the work to be undertaken, with Wigan Warriors playing on the road for the next month and a half as usual.

The pitch maintenance is already under way at Wigan AthleticThe pitch maintenance is already under way at Wigan Athletic
