Happy Anniversary - 20 years since Wigan Athletic gatecrashed the Premiership!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th May 2025, 09:39 BST
Thursday marks 20 years since Wigan Athletic demolished Reading 3-1 at the JJB Stadium to finally reach the Promised Land of the Premiership – fulfilling Dave Whelan’s prophecy of a decade earlier.

‘We are Premiership!’

.

1. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: Paul Jewell manager of Wigan celebrate his teams win during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

. Photo: Getty

.

2. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: Wigan celebrate going up to the Premiership during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

. Photo: Getty

.

3. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: Nathan Ellington of Wigan Athletic in action during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

. Photo: Getty

.

4. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: David Whelan, chairman of Wigan Athletic (L), celebrates with manager Paul Jewell, after they went up to the Premiership during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

. Photo: Getty

