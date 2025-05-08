Happy Anniversary - 20 years since Wigan Athletic gatecrashed the Premiership!

1. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: Paul Jewell manager of Wigan celebrate his teams win during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
2. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: Wigan celebrate going up to the Premiership during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
3. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: Nathan Ellington of Wigan Athletic in action during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
4. WIGAN, ENGLAND - MAY 8: David Whelan, chairman of Wigan Athletic (L), celebrates with manager Paul Jewell, after they went up to the Premiership during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at the JJB Stadium on May 8, 2005 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
