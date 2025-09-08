Former Latics star Tendayi Darikwa can't stop Paul Mullin opening the scoring at the weekend

' A good point against a really good side' - that was Lincoln City manager Michael Skubula's verdict of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The Imps recovered from the blow of falling behind to Paul Mullin's 10th-minute opener to lead at the break.

James Collins scored both goals for Lincoln, the first from the penalty spot, and the second a neat finish from close range.

Callum Wright equalised for Latics five minutes into the restart, with both teams ending the game with 10 men after red cards for Christian Saydee and Rob Street.

"Wigan were a good, physical team and were the better side in the opening exchanges," said Skubula.

"If I’m honest, I think we were fortunate to go in ahead at the break but then we let them back into it again in the second half.

“When it went to 10 men, we became the better team and had some really good chances to win it. When the dust settles, I think we’ll reflect on a good point against a really good side.”

City skipper Tendayi Darikwa - who captained Latics during his three-year stay between 2021-23 - was also pleased with the point.

"There are no easy games in this league," he said. "Of course we’re disappointed not to win, but the result keeps our unbeaten record going and it gives us confidence moving forward.

“It was an end-to-end game that could have gone either way, but ultimately we’re disappointed not to win it. We started a little bit slow by our standards, but it is something we’ll look at and address it.

“Wigan are a good team with good players all over the pitch, but we try to concentrate on ourselves and, by our own standards, we know we can perform better.

"We showed really good spirit to get back into it and lead at the break but they hit back. Towards the end we could have won it, but we’ll take the point and move on.

“We’ve got a good squad here and as players that’s what we need to be successful. We know we’ve got lads in the squad waiting for their opportunity and that can only help us.”