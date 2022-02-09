How a cat ended up centre-stage of Wigan Athletic's trip to Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan Athletic may have lost at Sheffield Wednesday, but defender Jason Kerr should be feline pretty proud of his own purr-formance.

By Paul Kendrick
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:12 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:19 am

On the day West Ham's Kurt Zouma attracted widespread condemnation after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat, Kerr's antics at Hillsborough attracted only a paw-sitive reaction.

In the second half, with Latics trailing 1-0 to a hotly-disputed penalty, a four-legged intruder made its way onto the field, spotting his big meow-ment.

Having evaded the clutches of Wednesday's Callum Paterson, Kerr swept up the naughty tortie in his arms - and avoided a cat-astrophe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kerr even gave his paw-some new fur-end a wave as he handed him over to a Wednesday member of staff, before claw enforcement arrived.

Sadly, the match didn't have such a happy ending, with Wednesday holding on - by a whisker - to inflict Latics second defeat in four matches.

But Kerr was left with the most peculiar tail - the Owls and the Pussycat, no less - which will surely go down in hiss-tory.

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

Jason Kerr and his new fur-end at Hillsborough
Jason KerrSheffield WednesdaySheffieldWest Ham