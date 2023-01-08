The BBC's Alex Scott with the FA Cup trophy

Kolo Toure’s side managed to stop the rot after four league defeats on the bounce – the last three by 4-1 – with a spirited performance at Kenilworth Road.

Man-of-the-match Tom Naylor opened the scoring for Latics in the opening quarter, before Harry Cornick equalised for the Hatters in added time at the end of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naylor twice came close to winning it for Latics right at the death, seeing a goalbound header clawed round the post by home goalkeeper Ethan Horvath before nodding home from the corner – only for the officials to award Luton a soft free-kick against team-mate Callum Lang.

Attention now turns to the fourth round draw - so here’s all the important details you need to know.

When does the draw take place?

The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by former Latics hero Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch?

The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much prize money is on offer?

Latics would £105,000 from the competition prize fund should they see off Luton in the replay. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are there replays in this season’s competition?

While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they returned this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do Latics replay against Luton?

The game has been scheduled for next Tuesday, January 17 at the DW Stadium (7.45pm) – subject to TV considerations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do fourth round ties take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30. This means Latics’ Championship fixture away to West Brom would have to be moved if either side is successful in next week’s replays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the ball numbers?