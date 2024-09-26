Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Caldwell says Shaun Maloney's Wigan Athletic are a 'slightly changed' outfit from that which he faced last season with Exeter City.

The two former Scotland internationals will lock horns in the technical area again as the Grecians visit the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

Caldwell is hoping for a repeat of Exeter's victory here at the beginning of the year, which helped to avenge two Latics victories on the south coast - in the league and the FA Cup.

But Caldwell has been preparing for a different Latics side to that he has faced in the past.

“They have slightly changed from last season," he said. "They were very possession based last season, not so much now, they have made a few changes in how they play, and they are a flexible team tactically.

"I obviously know the manager really well, Shaun's a very clever, tactical manager, who can set up his team in so many different ways, and we'll have to be ready to adapt, and also fight for everything to try to win the game.

"We have had a chance to watch back Wigan’s game (against Stevenage) on Tuesday and myself, the analysts and coaches have done our preparation, and we are pretty clear on what we need to do to go and win the game."

Exeter come into the game looking for a third win in the space of a week, having beaten Stevenage in the league last weekend then Tottenham's Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors in midweek.

Latics' last league game was also against Stevenage - a goalless draw in midweek - but Caldwell doesn't think that will be relevant come this weekend.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "He will analyse us the same way we analyse them, and he will set up his team accordingly.

“We have to adapt to the opponent, but we have to also be clear what our strengths are and use them on the day. And with the form that we're in, and the confidence we have in the group,. and impose ourselves on the game.

“It’s been a really good week so far for us, but we still have work to do to finish it off at Wigan."

The return to Wigan of Caldwell - and first-team coach David Perkins - couldn't be better timed, with Saturday marking the club's 'Heritage Day'.

"It's always good going back to any team you've played for," said Caldwell. "But Wigan was somewhere I spent more time than at any other club in my career...as player, Academy coach and then as manager.

"There's lots of people there who I know, lots of people who I worked with - even though it was such a long time ago now - and also Will (Aimson) and Dion (Rankine), who played for me last year.

"It'll be great for Perks and Josh (Magennis) to go back to Wigan as well, so there'll be plenty of friendships up to 3pm and then after the game, but not during.

"We'll have a chat and a beer after the game, but all of our thoughts are on getting the three points.

On last season's 2-1 victory at Wigan, Caldwell added: "It was a massive win for us, even though we didn't play well in possession.

"Our goals were a little bit fortuitous as well, but we played really well out of possession, we were very good in our understanding on when to press, and it was a real step forward at a time when we were building momentum.

"We have to take little things from that game and apply it on Saturday, and hopefully it's the same result again."