How Wigan Athletic, Swindon and more stand in League One's intriguing 'dirtiest' teams table

Despite a number of pundits still claiming football is no longer a contact sport, 'Why play the ball when you can play the man?' is a footballing philosophy still rife in the game, and League One sides have racked up a whopping 1672 yellow cards between them this season.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 12:00 pm
Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 League One season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Wigan Athletic rank among every other third-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from cleanest to dirtiest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure:

Fouls: 512. Yellow cards: 53. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Omar Beckles.

Fouls: 490. Yellow cards: 62. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 3. Worst disciplined player: Oliver Rathbone.
Fouls: 541. Yellow cards: 58. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Joe Wright.
Fouls: 506. Yellow cards: 81. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: David Kasumu.
Fouls: 510. Yellow cards: 64. Second yellow then red: 4. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Jerome Opoku.
Fouls: 516. Yellow cards: 76. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Jonathan Grounds.
Fouls: 560. Yellow cards: 65. Second yellow then red: 2. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Nathan Thompson.
Fouls: 554. Yellow cards: 77. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Conor McGrandles.
Fouls: 597. Yellow cards: 57. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Alex Woodyard.
Fouls: 583. Yellow cards: 75. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Danny Andrew.
Fouls: 612. Yellow cards: 63. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: George Honeyman.
Fouls: 612. Yellow cards: 53. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 4. Worst disciplined player: James Husband.
Fouls: 592. Yellow cards: 71. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Luke McCormick.
Fouls: 626. Yellow cards: 62. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Luke O'Nien.
Fouls: 597. Yellow cards: 69. Second yellow then red: 2. Straight red cards: 4. Worst disciplined player: Cameron Burgess.
Fouls: 642. Yellow cards: 66. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Stuart O'Keefe.
Fouls: 633. Yellow cards: 78. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Josh Vela.
Fouls: 635. Yellow cards: 77. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 3. Worst disciplined player: Jack Whatmough.
Fouls: 651. Yellow cards: 74. Second yellow then red: 2. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Sean Clare.
Fouls: 615. Yellow cards: 76. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 5. Worst disciplined player: Andre Dozzell.
Fouls: 678. Yellow cards: 69. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Curtis Tilt.
Fouls: 665. Yellow cards: 70. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Alex Rodriguez
Fouls: 660. Yellow cards: 90. Second yellow then red: 2. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Shaun McWilliams.
Fouls: 676. Yellow cards: 86. Second yellow then red: 6. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Chuks Aneke.