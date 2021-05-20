How Wigan Athletic, Swindon and more stand in League One's intriguing 'dirtiest' teams table

Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 League One season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Wigan Athletic rank among every other third-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from cleanest to dirtiest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure: