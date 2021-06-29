How will Wigan Athletic react to Will Grigg development?

Wil Grigg celebrates his winning goal against Manchester City with Max Power

The Northern Ireland international striker, who turns 30 on Saturday, was a target for Latics in January after being allowed out on loan by Sunderland.

However, with Latics still looking for a buyer at the time, he moved instead to another of his former clubs, MK Dons, and scored eight goals in the second half of the campaign.

It would be no surprise whatsoever if Latics - with only 14 senior players on board - were to test the waters again.

“There will always be speculation about Will Grigg ” admitted CEO Mal Brannigan recently.

But they would have to fight all the way with the Dons, whose manager Russell Martin is desperate to retain his services.

"We'd still like to do something with him," he told the club's official website.

"I've spoken to him numerous times over the summer to catch-up and to see what's going on.

"Invariably, he'll have interest from elsewhere, but Griggy knows what we would like to do.

"He's now got a situation with the club where they have to decide what to do with him.

"We'll have to wait and see. Unfortunately, we're not in control with that one."

Grigg himself hinted at a Wigan return earlier this month, telling German publication Spox: "Wigan will forever be my heart club. Maybe I'll come back someday."

Meanwhile, Latics continue to be linked with a move for St Johnstone centre-back Jason Kerr.

However, they face strong competition from League One rivals Oxford for the 24-year-old, who skippered St Johnstone to League Cup and Scottish Cup glory last term.