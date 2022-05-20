How YOU can help the Wigan Athletic stars of tomorrow

Well now you can!

Latics have launched an appeal for local households to volunteer to welcome some of their younger players within a family environment in the areas of Orrell, Shevington, Standish, and Standish Lower Ground, while undertaking their training and education.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Placements vary from short term to long term, with some specialist accommodation offering short notice limited accommodation for trialists or holiday cover for other host families.

The club would pay a competitive rate (per week, per young person) for the right placements.

Each young person would need their own bedroom, but families may offer more than one placement at the same time.

Applicants wishing to be considered as a host family will need to demonstrate they are able to share this commitment.

The club is committed to equal opportunities as well as safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults.

Families would be expected to share the club’s values at all times, and play an integral part in the personal and professional development of the young players.

The arrangement would be under a professional contractual arrangement and successful applicants, and any additional residents over the age of 16 would be required to consent to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check.

All applicants would be required to complete a full assessment with club staff before consideration could be made as to suitability, including an interview and visits to the homes of the applicants.