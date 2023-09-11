Watch more videos on Shots!

The Scotland Under-21 skipper pulled up lame during the latter stages of the 2-1 defeat at Blackpool on September 2.

He manfully stayed on the field despite looking in obvious distress, but was unable to prevent the Seasiders forcing a stoppage-time winner.

Liam Morrison has received hugely promising on the fitness front

There were real fears Morrison would face a spell on the sidelines, but Latics boss Shaun Maloney has revealed a very promising injury update.

"Liam suffered a big knock to his hip and, because of the way the game went, he had a big cramp in his quad muscle," he said.

"In the last 10 minutes at Blackpool, he struggled to straighten his leg, which was obviously a big problem.

"But it looks like he's going to be okay, we're hoping he'll be fine for our game against Cambridge (on Saturday).

"It's a lot better news than we were expecting, there was initially huge concern around his knee.

"In the end, it was the quad muscle which locked that was causing the problem."

Latics will be further boosted by the return of centre-back Charlie Hughes for the weekend.

The 19-year-old missed the defeat at Blackpool through suspension after being red-carded the previous weekend in the early stages of the 2-0 defeat against Barnsley.

Latics appealed the sending-off, with a genuine belief that referee Sebastian Stockbridge had got it wrong.