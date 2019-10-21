'I backed myself', admits Wigan Athletic hero

Jamal Lowe admits his all-important first goal for Wigan Athletic 'has been a long time coming'!



But the summer signing from Portsmouth is hoping his 35th-minute effort that beat high-flying Nottingham Forest is the first of many.

“It has been a long time in coming!" he smiled.

"I have been getting in some good positions, and that’s the main thing really.

"Because when you’re not getting the chances, that’s a worry.

“I have just backed myself by keeping on getting in the right place, and the first one has gone in today.”

The win continued Latics incredible home record, with only four away teams having won at the DW since the beginning of last term.

And Lowe knows the challenge now is to improve the woeful away form, with back-to-back road trips coming up to Derby (Wednesday) and Bristol City (Sunday).

“We have always been strong at home," added Lowe.

“It is just about trying to take that into our away form, because we are two completely different teams when you look at the results.

“We are working hard at bringing our home form into our away matches, and we have got two big ones coming up so hopefully we can do that.

“It is nice to have a game so quickly that we can try and take the momentum into.

"Derby is another tough game, a difficult place to go but the boys have confidence.

“You see what two wins can do for your position in the table.

"It is key for us to put wins together.”