Wigan dominated the League One leaders at the Toughsheet Community Stadium to continue their unbeaten start to the season with three wins from four.

It has lifted Shaun Maloney’s side out of the relegation zone onto two points after starting the campaign with minus eight points due to several late payments of wages.

So despite that, Evatt believes they are one of League One’s best and he was left particularly impressed with Wigan’s forward line.

Ian Evatt (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

When asked if the Latics are promotion contenders, Evatt replied: “Of course they are. The issue they’ve had is because of the minus eight everybody looks at the league table and writes them off.

“They’re a good side, they’ve still got very good players, the front four are as good as anything in this division and I think a lot of what they do this season will depend on keeping those fit and healthy.

“That front four caused us problems today and we didn’t manage them, but they’re a really good team.

“I think Shaun’s done a really good job with them, we knew it was going to be a tough game today, certainly didn’t expect the result that we got, but I think they’re there or thereabouts.”

Evatt admitted they “didn’t see it coming” after starting the season with three consecutive victories, as Bolton believed Wigan would allow the hosts to dominate play.

“I just think it was one of those games where we lost every moment,” he added.

“On the day they played like it was a derby and we played like we’d have no problem in having everything our own way as we have done so far this season.

“The facts are we weren’t good enough, we didn’t get to the level we are capable of getting to.

“I felt we played the game at our speed and thought that they would allow us to do whatever we wanted to do, whereas that’s the first team that’s had a go back at us.”