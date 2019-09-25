Ice beckons for Wigan Athletic old boy!

Former Wigan Athletic star Kevin Kilbane has been confirmed as the latest contestant for the next series of 'Dancing On Ice'.

The 46-year-old, who now works as a pundit on TV and radio, joins Michael Barrymore and Maura Higgins in being announced for the hit ITV1 show, to be screened in early 2020.

Kilbane, who made 84 appearances for Latics between 2006 and 2009, admits it will be a massive shock to the system.

"I am going on as a total novice," he said. "I'm starting from scratch here.

"This is going to be a massive challenge for me.

"I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished playing football, so let's just see how this one goes."

Latics paid £2million to sign Kilbane from Everton in the summer of 2006, and he was a regular in the side under Paul Jewell, Chris Hutchings and Steve Bruce.

Kilbane, who won 110 caps for the Republic of Ireland, despite being born in Preston, retired from football in 2012.