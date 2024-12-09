'I'm not here to just hand out games as a charity,' slams Wigan Athletic boss

Shaun Maloney says Latics will not be treated 'as a charity'

Shaun Maloney has challenged his Wigan Athletic players to prove themselves worthy of starting spots - because the club will not be used 'as a charity'.

The Scot was speaking in the aftermath of Saturday's damaging 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient, which left Latics just a couple of points clear of the League One drop zone ahead of Saturday's big derby at Bolton Wanderers.

Maloney was actually being quizzed about his team selection thoughts ahead of the midweek trip to League Two outfit Chesterfield, with a place in the last 16 of the Vertu Trophy up for grabs.

When asked whether Premier League loan trio Joe Hugill (Manchester United), Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) might be involved - after being left out of the last few league squads - Maloney issued a more general call to arms to players he wants to 'show to me they deserve to be starting'.

"Honestly, I'm at a stage where I have to pick a team of players who deserve to be in it," he said. "It's not about whether you're a player who is on loan from a Premier League club, or even a player who's graduated from our Academy.

"You have to show every day in training and in your mentality that you deserve to play, you have to play. If they're not playing just now, it's because there's been something in previous games that I don't think is at the level that means they should start now.

"So they have to show to me they are at that level, and that they deserve to be starting. Honestly, I am here to win. I will help them become better players, but I'm not here to just help them develop.

"They have to show me they have a desire to win for our club. If they don't do that, they won't play. And that's not just the players we've brought in on loan...it's everyone...whether I've brought you in for a fee, a free transfer, or you've been here for a number of years.

"You have to show that intent...if you don't match a run, if you don't win your duel...whatever position you're in, you won't play. I'm not here to just hand out games as a charity."

Maloney admits he was left 'angered' at the manner of the weekend defeat to Orient.

"I think that's probably the angriest I've sort of been in moments," he added. "We've conceded goals this season that have had luck attached, which you have to accept without being happy about it.

"But when there's decisions made on the day to not match a run, then I will get angry about that."