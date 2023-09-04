'Impose yourself' and show England how good you are, Wigan Athletic boss urges Sam Tickle

The 21-year-old custodian has been rewarded for a stunning start to the campaign by becoming Latics' first England representative at Under-21 level since Lee Cattermole in 2009 - and the first homegrown call-up since Leighton Baines almost two decades ago.

Lee Carsley's Young Lions won the Euros only two months ago, with Tickle having made only one senior appearance at that point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Tickle has been a revelation between the sticks this season for Latics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Latics boss says Tickle is fully deserving of his place in the squad.

"Sam has been playing incredibly well," he said. "Ideally I wouldn't want him to be as busy as he has been at times this season.

"But when we open the game up, those are the times I have to rely on him more than usual."

Maloney also had a simple message to the youngster as he left Christopher Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Go and enjoy it, go and impose yourself on it, go and show them what you've got," added Maloney.

"He's as good as any goalkeeper at that age, and he needs to show everyone how good he is.

"I want him to enjoy it, but it's also important he doesn't let him pass him by."

Tickle is one of FIVE Latics players called up for international duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Magennis and Jordan Jones are in the Northern Ireland squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers in Slovenia (Thursday, September 7) and Kazakhstan (Sunday, September 10).

Liam Morrison is in line to captain Scotland Under-21s in their opening Euro 2025 qualifier against Spain on Monday, September 11 – although he is a big injury doubt after pulling up lame during the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Blackpool.

And Baba Adeeko on Monday received his first call-up for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

"I am over the moon,” he posted on social media. "It’s a huge honour for my and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really excited to go and represent my country, and I cannot wait for the experience.

"I owe a lot of gratitude to everyone at the football club for helping me on my journey to date.