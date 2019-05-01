Improved bid to keep Nick Powell at Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have pushed the boat out in their contract offer to Nick Powell in a desperate attempt to keep the star forward at the DW Stadium.

Powell is out of contract this summer, with Sunday’s season-ending visit of Millwall set to be his last game for the club as things stand.

A new deal has been on the table for months but, having secured their Championship status over Easter, Latics are in a better position to plan for the future – and have increased the terms.

Club bosses hope the improved offer for the player - Wigan's current highest-earner, having joined on a free transfer from Manchester United in 2016 - will persuade him to extend his stay.

Powell helped Latics to win the League One title in his second season, being named in the PFA 'Team of the Season' and shortlisted for the 'Player of the Year' award.

In both Championship campaigns, he has been the club’s top goalscorer, despite missing huge chunks of the seasons through injury.

Latics are aware there will be more money on offer elsewhere, with clubs able to offer a bumper signing-on fee to compensate for lack of transfer fee

But they're hoping this improved offer, coupled with Powell - whose partner recently gave birth to the couple's second child - being settled at the club and in the area, could tip the balance their way.