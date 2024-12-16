In-form Wigan Athletic ace sets festive challenge

Dale Taylor says Wigan Athletic have laid a solid foundation from which to attack the festive period.

There's been plenty of Christmas spirit around the club following Saturday's 2-0 victory at near-neighbours Bolton Wanderers.

From being only a point above the League One relegation zone, Latics are suddenly looking upwards with optimism.

Dale Taylor is mobbed after giving Latics the lead at Bolton

Indeed, victory at home this weekend over rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town could take them into the top of the table, ahead of the second half of the campaign - with the January transfer window to come.

"It's a good building block for the busy period coming up," acknowledged Taylor, whose opening goal set :Latics on their way in Horwich. "We've had a few tough performances of late, but beating Bolton on their own ground will be massive for us. Hopefully we can take this feeling on to Saturday and keep it going."

Taylor's goal against Bolton was only his third in a Latics shirt since joining from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. However, his increasingly impressive performances over the last couple of months suggested it was coming.

"I've been looking to score more goals in recent weeks," he said. "And coming into Saturday's game, I was thinking there wouldn't be a better feeling to get a goal. Thankfully I've hit the shot well and it's an unbelievable feeling. Playing in derbies is special, but to win and also to score...it's even better."

The Northern Ireland international forward admitted the whole derby-day experience was something that will stay with him for some time.

"Honestly, I've no words for it," he added. "The fans were absolutely unbelievable from start to finish, and big credit for travelling in such numbers. I think we owed today to the fans, as well as to ourselves and the gaffer. We work so hard in training and thankfully it paid off in the derby. There's no better feeling than to come to Bolton and beat them."

After Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury, Latics travel to Rotherham United on Boxing Day and then Wrexham on December 29, before welcoming in 2025 with back-to-back home games against high-flying Huddersfield Town (New Year’s Day) and promotion favourites Birmingham City (January 4).