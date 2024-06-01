Increasing confidence of Wigan Athletic retaining services of influential star

Latics are increasingly confident of retaining the services of Jason Kerr

Wigan Athletic are growing increasingly confident of retaining the services of influential defender Jason Kerr on a new contract.

The 27-year-old is a free agent this summer but, since issuing their retained list, Latics have remained in discussions with Kerr and his representatives about extending his stay.

Latics haven't had a free run at Kerr, who joined Latics from St Johnstone in the summer of 2021, with a host of rival clubs also monitoring the situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those interested parties are understood to include newly-promoted Wrexham and Stockport County as well as Scottish outfit Hibernian.

But manager Shaun Maloney and sporting director Gregor Rioch have been doing everything they can behind the scenes to persuade Kerr he is best served staying put.

And there is a growing belief they have come up with a package that is acceptable for all parties.

Kerr is seen as a potential leader of the team next year, along with fellow centre-back Charlie Hughes, and it's hoped that added responsibility will also act as a carrot to the player.

Putting pen to paper would be a real show of faith in the club by Kerr, who has been sidelined for around half of his three-year stay in the north west due to a serous knee injury sustained at Swansea in November 2022.

The resigning of Kerr would be a massive fillip for Latics, as they ready themselves for season two of the big rebuild under the Mike Danson ownership.

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle last week signed a new four-year contract extension, joining the likes of Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard on long-term agreements.

Latics have also remained in talks with three other players - Jordan Jones, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh - since the retained list was published last month.

The club are extremely hopeful McManaman and McHugh - both products of the club's Academy - will agree new deals in the coming days to remain Wigan players.

Jones, however, is a more complicated situation.

The Northern Ireland international has kickstarted his career over the last 12 months under the watchful eye of Maloney.

Indeed, the player has credited the manager with giving him the belief and confidence to come in from the cold and prove he still has plenty to offer.

While Jones has spoken of his desire to stay on, Latics' reduced budget for next term means they are unable to offer the kind of terms other clubs would be able to table.

So while the door remains ajar – and Maloney is desperate to keep him - Latics are having to put alternative plans in motion, with Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe having already joined on a season-long loan.

Maloney has also tabled offers to several other targets, and it’s understood positive movement has been made on some of them, with hopes of some of the deals being concluded by the end of next week.