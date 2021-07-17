Injury update on Wigan Athletic absent duo

Leam Richardson on the sidelines at Oldham

The two senior pro's were conspicuous by their absence at Boundary Park, but Richardson says there's nothing to worry about in either case.

"Will picked up a knock just before the game," he confirmed.

"He obviously wanted to play, but there was no point in risking anything.

"Gavin will step up his training next week, and move towards being involved in matches.

"It's been my call as to his workload in training, and we feel he's got a strong plan which will allow him to come back stronger than ever."