Injury update on Wigan Athletic duo
Leam Richardson has delivered an injury update on Charlie Wyke and Tom Naylor following Wigan Athletic's midweek defeat to Lincoln.
Striker Wyke, Latics' second-top scorer this term with five goals, was a surprise omission from the 18-man squad.
Midfielder Naylor limped off in the closing stages against the Imps, with Latics having already made their three substitutions.
On Wyke, Richardson said: "He got a whack on his ankle on Saturday (against Wimbledon), and it's very swollen.
"It was a bit of a precaution, but fingers crossed he'll be all right."
On Naylor, he added: "It didn't look great, did it?
"He'll have a scan but, again, it's part and parcel of the game.
"That's why you have a squad, and we've always said the players not in the first XI would be as important who were starting at that time."
To add to the gloomy mood, Callum Lang picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Latics, meaning he'll be banned for Saturday's visit of Burton.
Jordan Cousins is already out for 'a number of weeks' with the hamstring problem he sustained at Bolton earlier this month.
