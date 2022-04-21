Injury worry over Wigan Athletic forward

The January arrival from Hull missed the midweek draw at Ipswich, with Stephen Humphrys coming into the attack.

And Magennis’ availability for the final week of the campaign lies in the hands of the medics.

Josh Magennis

"Josh has been struggling with an Achilles tendon injury," said the Latics boss.

"He possibly shouldn't have played last Saturday (against Cambridge).

"But sometimes you take the risk and it's worth it.

"Unfortunately it's gone beyond that, he wasn't able to train ahead of Ipswich, and we'll wait and see for Saturday.

"It's linked to his blood supply, it's about how it injects and how he responds well or not.

"We're taking it day by day and whether he can handle the discomfort of it."