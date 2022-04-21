Injury worry over Wigan Athletic forward

Leam Richardson is having to ‘wait and see’ whether Josh Magennis will be able to take part in Wigan Athletic’s promotion run-in.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 12:51 pm

The January arrival from Hull missed the midweek draw at Ipswich, with Stephen Humphrys coming into the attack.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned from Ipswich Town (a)

And Magennis’ availability for the final week of the campaign lies in the hands of the medics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Josh Magennis

"Josh has been struggling with an Achilles tendon injury," said the Latics boss.

"He possibly shouldn't have played last Saturday (against Cambridge).

"But sometimes you take the risk and it's worth it.

"Unfortunately it's gone beyond that, he wasn't able to train ahead of Ipswich, and we'll wait and see for Saturday.

"It's linked to his blood supply, it's about how it injects and how he responds well or not.

"We're taking it day by day and whether he can handle the discomfort of it."

The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international has four goals in his last nine games for club and country.

Leam RichardsonJosh MagennisIpswichHull