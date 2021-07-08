Gallery: England's Harry Kane among the new Spoty favourites

Dina Asher-Smith is third favourite

England captain Harry Kane is the new favourite to win the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year.

By Phil Wilkinson
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:41 am

That's according to bookmakers BetVictor, following England's dramatic win in the semi-final against Denmark last night.

Kane's England teammate Raheem Sterling is his closest competitor to become the first footballer to win the award since Ryan Giggs in 2009.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith was the previous favourite before the Euros and ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo she's still a real contender at 6/1.

Harry Kane: 10/3 (all odds BetVictor)

Raheem Sterling: 4/1

Dina Asher-Smith: 6/1

Mark Cavendish: 7/1

Tyson Fury: 14/1

Lewis Hamilton: 16/1

Laura Kenny: 16/1

Anthony Joshua: 16/1

Adam Peaty: 16/1

