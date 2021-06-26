Ranked: Every England player at Euro 2020 so far - according to data experts

The Three Lions face the unenviable task of a last 16 outing against Germany on Tuesday evening, and Gareth Southgate has to contend with the similarly difficult challenge of picking a starting XI from his star-studded 26-man squad.

But which England players have excelled in the tournament so far?

After three matches, the manager has utilised all but five of his contingent, with Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Ben White, Conor Coady, and Ben Chilwell still yet to get on the pitch.

Of the remaining 21, we’ve taken a look at Whoscored.com’s average match ratings to see who has shone and who needs to up their game if the Three Lions continue on into the latter stages of the competition.

Click and scroll through our countdown below…

*For the purposes of this article we’ve only included players who featured for 30 minutes or more over the course of the group stage, meaning that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho both miss out.

1. Jordan Henderson Minutes: 45 Match rating: 6.15

2. Jude Bellingham Minutes: 30 Match rating: 6.18