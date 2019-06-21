International goalkeeper commits future to Wigan Athletic

Young Wales international goalkeeper Owen Evans has penned a new two-year contract with Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old, who was recently called into the full Wales squad for the first time after years of being in the youth set-up, joined Latics from Hereford in 2014.

Evans has spent time out on loan with Witton Albion, Rhyl, North Ferriby and Sutton, and is hoping to make his mark in the Wigan first-team set-up during the next couple of seasons.

“I've been at the club for five years, so I'm over the moon to get the deal done and be given the opportunity to continue my progress," said Evans, whose solitary first-team appearance for Latics came in the Checktrade Trophy win at Blackpool in 2017-18.

"It's nice to have the gaffer and Nick Colgan [goalkeeping coach] show so much faith in me, so it's my aim to repay them over the next two years.

"I've been in and around the squad on match days and I've been at the stadium a lot when we're at home.

"The fans have always shown me support when I've seen them and they take an interest in what we do, which is nice.

"The aim now is to get as much game time as possible, whether that's through pushing here as much as I can or whether it's on loan somewhere.”

Newport-born Evans represented his country in their Under-21 European Championship qualifiers against Switzerland and Romania last season.

And he was called up to the senior squad for training camps prior to the recent summer internationals against Hungary and Croatia.