It has been announced that the pair will receive a star on Leigh’s walk of fame, with the decision made in last week’s full council meeting.

Both athletes have excelled in their respective fields over the last 18 months, and have picked up several honours between them.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “I’m so pleased to announce that, after such a successful year for both Ella and Keely, they will be recognised with a star in Leigh.

Keely Hodgkinson and Ella Toone have received walk of fame stars

“They have both well and truly put our borough on the map and they are so deserving of this recognition.”

Olympic gold-medallist Keely Hodgkinson trained at Leigh Harriers Athletics Club and will join her trainers, athletes Joe and Margaret Galvin on the walk of fame.

Meanwhile, Tyldesley-born Ella Toone was part of the winning Lionesses squad in the UEFA Women’s EURO tournament last summer, with the Manchester United forward scoring a crucial goal in the final against Germany.

Keely Hodgkinson (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Chief executive of Wigan Council Alison Mckenzie-Folan said: “International Women’s Day offered the perfect opportunity to announce Ella and Keely’s stars, for which they are worthy recipients.

“The legacy of their contribution to our communities will last for years to come and we know they have inspired so many boys and girls to get into sport, continuing to build on our borough’s impressive sporting history.”

Their names will be added alongside charity fundraisers, actors, and sportspeople in recognition of their contribution to Wigan Borough.

A ceremony will take place to formally install each of the stars later in 2023.