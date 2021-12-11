Ipswich chief reacts to Wigan Athletic draw

Callum Lang gets reacquainted with former Latics skipper Sam Morsy

Town went home with a point, after James Norwood's 77th-minute goal cancelled out Callum Lang's opener.

And McGreal feels it's a good point, against a side that have forced so many late goals this term.

"I thought we started okay, albeit we conceded a very scrappy set-piece goal, something we had been working on," he said.

"It's been tough to get the lads out working on the grass, so a lot's been focused in the room, looking at details on the tactical side.

"But it goes to show what can happen when players knock off, it opens the door to the opposition.

"Prior to that we defended them well, and after that we defended them well.

"It was just one lapse in a very tight game, and it cost us.

"I thought there was loads of endeavour, lots of effort, just maybe a little bit more quality needed.

"But I thought especially in the second half we were taking that extra touch, and you could start seeing our quality coming through.

"Their stats for second-half goals are ridiculous, off the scale, scary - they really know how to keep going and up the tempo.

"But our guys stood toe to toe with them, and we managed to score at a good time, and I thought we finished the game really well."