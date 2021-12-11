Ipswich should have been 'done and dusted' - Wigan Athletic star

Max Power

Latics were in charge at the DW after Callum Lang's opening goal midway through the first half, and looked like they'd doubled their lead when Will Keane slotted home at the three-quarter mark.

The linesman, though, had other ideas, and raised his flag - incorrectly according to TV replays - which kept Ipswich in the game.

And the Tractor Boys took full advantage, levelling through James Norwood 13 minutes from time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of which left a sour taste in the mouth for Power and his pals.

“We’re disappointed we didn't get the win," he said. “We said at half-time the only way that they were going to come into the game was maybe from a set-piece.

"They’ve got some good players on the pitch who can deliver a good dead ball, and we felt we needed that second goal.

“When it goes to 1-1 if you can’t win the game, it’s always important not to lose it.

"It’s perception, because we scored a late winner on Wednesday evening, and if we would’ve drawn the other night and won today, everyone would be really happy.

"So we’ll take the point and move on. We knew they were going to give as much as they could and there wasn’t much in the game.

"It was two good sides going at it and we don’t ever like blaming official decisions.

"But I’ve rewatched Keano’s goal back, and he’s well onside, so that’s disappointing.

"It would’ve made it 2-0 and the game would’ve been done and dusted.

“But you cannot be under illusions as when you look at Ipswich’s squad.

"I haven’t the chance to watch them week in week out, but it looks like they are underachieving with the calibre of players they’ve got.

“I certainly think they can come strong in the second half of the season and they will take points off many sides.

"We will take the point, rest up, and we’ve got a really busy schedule coming up starting with Oxford away.

“We’ll recover now, analyse what we could have done better and move into the festive period looking to take as many points as we can.”