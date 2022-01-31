Ireland international caps a perfect deadline day for Wigan Athletic

The 25-year-old, who has six caps for his country, joins for an undisclosed fee.

Having come through the ranks at St Patrick’s Athletic, he moved to Dundalk, for whom he played - alongside Jordan Flores - in both the Champions League and Europa League.

He joined St Mirren in January 2020, since when he's made 79 appearances, scoring 20 goals, and is the club's reigning Player of the Year.

Jamie McGrath