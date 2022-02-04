Irish eyes are smiling on Wigan Athletic new-boy Jamie McGrath

The St Mirren forward was snapped up seconds before Monday’s 11pm cut-off, on two-and-a-half-year deal for a six-figure fee.

And he says the prospect of playing alongside Ireland international colleagues Will Keane and James McClean – who is closing in on a century of caps – was a big factor in his decision.

“Growing up, James was one of the main men when me and all my mates used to go and watch,” said McGrath.

Jamie McGrath (right)

“Jimmy has been brilliant with me coming here, I rang him a few times and he rang me, and I also know Will from the summer.

“They are both top lads and have already made me feel welcome from the get go.

“It helps massively when you know a few players and by all accounts, it’s a great dressing room and the boys seem top drawer.

“They’ve really welcomed me in and I cannot wait to get the boots on and get going.”

McGrath, who has six caps, is hoping his international aspirations can only be increased by playing for Latics – hopefully in the Championship next term.

“I think it’s every player’s dream as a kid to play for your country,” he said.

“You grow up supporting them and they are idols to you, and I was lucky enough to get my chance and five more chances.

“I’m delighted to be here and hopefully that leads to more caps in the future, but I have to focus here first and get down to work.”

Latics had an eventful pursuit of McGrath on deadline day, which included both parties meeting up in Carlisle to complete the deal.

“It was a bit late into the night,” he said.

“But I’m delighted to get the deal done and I’m delighted to be a Wigan Athletic player. I’m really looking forward to what is ahead.

“It was a bit of a stress but thankfully it’s done and I can look forward to the future.

“I’m delighted to be here and hopefully I can contribute and help the team as best as we can.

“I spoke to the gaffer on the phone on numerous occasions and got a very good impression from what he was saying.