It will go to the wire - Wigan Warriors coach

The Warriors closed to within two points of their arch rivals thanks to Sunday's victory at Wakefield.

And with the top two doing battle this weekend at Magic, Wigan could pull themselves level with nine rounds still to go.

Matty Peet

Peet feels the race for top spot will go all the way to the last game, but isn't spending too much time studying the ladder just now.

"We're not overly looking at the table at the moment," the Warriors coach said.

"But you're lying if you say you don't become more aware of it as the season goes on.

"It's going to get tighter in that top four as we get closer to the end.

"A lot of the teams in there play each other a good few times, and it'll be those games that decide the finishing positions.

"I think we play Catalans on the last day, so it will go all the way to the wire."

Wigan's latest victory at Wakefield was the perfect way to mark Willie Isa's 250th Super League appearance.

"We spoke this week about trying to put in a performance that was fitting for Willie as a professional," Peet added.

"The effort he puts in on a daily basis, he's selfless, and he's everything any coach would want in a club man.