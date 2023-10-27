'It's not the time for too many pats on the back' insists Shaun Maloney amid gruelling schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His side defeated high-flying Oxford United on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Stephen Humphrys and Callum Lang.

And coach Maloney admits there was only a short time to celebrate in the changing rooms with preparations starting almost instantly for Shrewsbury at home. The victories over Exeter City and Oxford respectively sees Wigan to three points behind safety on the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the dressing rooms straight after the game, there was that winning feeling that you want, particularly against a big opponent,” Maloney said.

“But straight after the game and in the next day’s training, it’s back to work. We’ve got a big game this weekend and it’s not the time for too many pats on the back.”

40-year-old Maloney says the recent form makes squad rotation a tough decision, even with the gruelling fixture list ahead, with supporters left in suspense as to whether they’ll see top goal-scorer Charlie Wyke back in action, having recently returned from a three-match suspension. The 30-year-old striker missed out on the recent win, despite being available.

Meanwhile the club will continue to monitor midfielder Scott Smith’s concussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does, it makes it hard,” Maloney said of his squad selection following back-to-back victories.

“But I think that’s where I have to take into consideration how people train, mentality that they have maybe when they don’t play and what they bring to the group.

“The players who haven’t played recently, they might lift up the squad, they might be needed this weekend, it might be the next one. Whoever the player is, they have to show the same mentality whether they’re playing every single minute or whether they’re fighting to get a place.”

On Sky Bet League One player of the month for August Wyke, he continued: “I want to give every player every minute of every session to earn their place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could certainly see him playing, but I’ll make that decision as late as possible.”

Maloney has urged his side to take on mid-table Shrewsbury with the same mentality as second-placed Oxford, insisting that his side will have to be at their best throughout the campaign in order to climb the table.

“At any point in this league, any opponent we play, if we’re not absolutely at it, we won’t win the game and that’s the biggest challenge I have, to keep the mentality at its highest level,” Maloney continued.

“It’s going to be a big fight against Shrewsbury.

“They play a different system, or they might do. We’re preparing for both. They’ve got good players and as I’m finding out in this division, lots of teams can do several things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shrewsbury, if we give them time, they can play through us,