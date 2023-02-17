Stephen Humphrys has enjoyed his loan spell with Hearts this season

The 25-year-old has become a fans' favourite at Tynecastle after being allowed to leave Latics on a season-long arrangement.

He even made worldwide headlines last month when he scored from inside his own half against Dundee United, having picked up the ball on the edge of Hearts' 18-yard box.

And while some people may say the standard of football isn't as high north of the border, Humphrys isn't having any of it.

"People up in England have a really strange opinion on Scotland," he said. "The level of football up here is a lot higher than people think.

"People say it's League One or Two football in England but it's really not.

"If Hearts were in England then we'd be competing in the Championship, for sure."

It remains to be seen whether Humphrys will remain a Hearts player beyond next summer, or whether he'll return to Wigan, where he would have a season left on his contract

"I've got 18 months left at Wigan," he told Sky Sports. "I've made it clear I love it here and I wanted to stay here for the remainder of the season.

"Then it's something we will revisit in the summer, but I'm contracted to Wigan.

"I've not spoken to anyone from Wigan since the summer.

"The last person I spoke to was Leam Richardson and he's not there anymore.