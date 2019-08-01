Jamal Lowe reunites with Paul Cook after signing for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have finally landed their top transfer target after Portsmouth star Jamal Lowe signed a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old has been chased by Latics all summer, with Paul Cook’s side testing Portsmouth’s resolve with a number of bids.

Pompey stood firm, but Wigan Athletic refused to give-up in their lengthy pursuit and finally got their man for an "undisclosed fee" - though thought to be less than the £3million asking price.

The move reunites him with former Pompey boss Cook, who took Lowe to Fratton Park from non-league club Hampton and Richmond in January 2017.

Lowe scored 17 goals last term as Portsmouth won the Football League Trophy and secured a place in the League One play-offs, before losing out to Sunderland in the semi-finals.

Kenny Jackett was very keen to retain the services of Lowe, who was Portsmouth's top goalscorer in 2018/19.

The speedster has become Latics’ second signing of the day after they secured Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling on loan earlier this morning.

He will wear the No.9 and is hoping to make his debut on Saturday when Cardiff visit the DW Stadium.