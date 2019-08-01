Jamal Lowe reunites with Paul Cook after signing for Wigan Athletic

Jamal Lowe at Latics' training ground
Wigan Athletic have finally landed their top transfer target after Portsmouth star Jamal Lowe signed a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old has been chased by Latics all summer, with Paul Cook’s side testing Portsmouth’s resolve with a number of bids.

Pompey stood firm, but Wigan Athletic refused to give-up in their lengthy pursuit and finally got their man for an "undisclosed fee" - though thought to be less than the £3million asking price.

The move reunites him with former Pompey boss Cook, who took Lowe to Fratton Park from non-league club Hampton and Richmond in January 2017.

Lowe scored 17 goals last term as Portsmouth won the Football League Trophy and secured a place in the League One play-offs, before losing out to Sunderland in the semi-finals.

Kenny Jackett was very keen to retain the services of Lowe, who was Portsmouth's top goalscorer in 2018/19.

The speedster has become Latics’ second signing of the day after they secured Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling on loan earlier this morning.

He will wear the No.9 and is hoping to make his debut on Saturday when Cardiff visit the DW Stadium.